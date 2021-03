Israeli-based Wix, a global website development and hosting platform, is partnering with SeerBit, a payment gateway platform owned by Centric Gateway, to enable seamless and secure payments across East and West Africa. Following the partnership, SeerBit becomes the payment gateway for Wix in Africa allowing users to process payments in local currencies and providing unlimited…

