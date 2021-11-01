Why more Nigerians are drawn to Glo

Globacom, one of Nigeria’s telecommunications operators, has consistently recorded an increase in the number of subscribers in the past few months due to freebies regularly enjoyed by both old and new subscribers.

The company’s continuous network upgrade and extension of 4G data coverage to more cities have also contributed to its four-month internet subscribers’ growth.

According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) regulator’s report, Globacom is the preferred network for new telecom subscribers for both voice and data services, adding over a million new customers to its customer base within the period.

The telco has experienced consistent growth from June to September 2021. A report on internet subscriber data by NCC shows an increase of 338,189 subscribers from June to July. In August, the number increased by 453,109, and in September, 234,979 subscribers were added.

On the other hand, MTN and 9Mobile have seen a consistent run of subscriber losses. For Airtel, it has been a mixed bag of losses and gains in the four-month period. The telco lost 182,682 subscribers in July from 36,235,905 gathered in June, and moved back up in August and September by 560,761 and 92,827, respectively.

While Glo is among the networks with the cheapest data, its consistent release of promo bundles appears a welcome relief for many Nigerians burdened by dwindling income.

Nigeria is still battling to lower inflation figures but food prices continue to be out of reach of many people. Experts say that when faced with the choice of buying data and food, subscribers often chose the latter.

However, Globacom’s seemingly endless promos are tied to material benefits like electronics, household equipment, vehicles for participants, etc.

For example, the latest promo offered by the telco to existing and new subscribers is the end-of-the-year Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo. Subscribers that participate have the opportunity to win 500,000 worth of prizes, including luxury cars and household appliances.

“Subscribers across the country should avail themselves of the opportunity of Joy Unlimited Extravaganza Promo to win prizes, and should be assured of more value-adding, life-enhancing products and services to ensure that they enjoy a world-class experience with the brand,” Glo said.

Other Globacom’s ‘awoof’ plans in 2021 include 22x value on every recharge from N100, Glo ‘Win and Rule’ promo, Glo Berekete, Glo Berekete Plus Plus, which enables subscribers to win cash tokens of N50,000 as well as extra voice and data value.

In the 22x value promo, “customers will also be privileged to enjoy as much as 5GB of bonus data and hundreds of bonus minutes, depending on their volume of recharge, these benefits are the most generous by any mobile network operator in the history of telephony in Nigeria,” the company said.