WhatsApp is getting packed with new features

WhatsApp has been constantly adding new features to its application, and now it is currently working on a new one that will allow users to create and use customizable avatars. Images of these avatars have just leaked.

Recently, the messaging app introduced a new feature that allows you to react to messages with any emoji. The company also offered an interesting addition that allows you to publish voice notes as status.

The company has been working on this feature for quite some time. The feature has already been implemented on their Facebook and Facebook Messenger, as well as their Instagram. There are details regarding the use of these 3D avatars.

The 3D avatar came out in the latest beta, which focuses on version 2.22.16.11. It is also said that the avatars can act as a filter during video calls. And they can also be used as stickers to share with contacts or in written conversations. It is said that the feature is still under development and it is still too early to know when it will be available to all users.

WhatsApp is also releasing the unread chat filter button to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.22.16.14 update. With this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to view unread chats separately.

WhatsApp is working on bringing a list of past group participants to a future update of the IOS beta app. In particular, all participants that left the group within 60 days will show up on this list.

A new introduction to keep messages is now under development for a future update. With this introduction, people will be given the option to keep and un-keep disappearing messages.

It is also said that WhatsApp is also developing a feature that allows users to hide their online status within privacy settings. This feature will be released in a future update of the WhatsApp beta for Android.