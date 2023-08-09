WhatsApp introduces screen sharing during video calls

WhatsApp, Meta’s instant messaging platform has introduced a new addition to its WhatsApp offerings that will allow users to share their screens in real time during conversations.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO announced this through a Facebook post and on his Instagram channel. With this feature, users can now share presentations or documents during live video calls just as it is on traditional video conferencing platforms.

Read also: WhatsApp introduces quote feature

According to Meta, screen sharing on WhatsApp can be accessed by tapping or clicking the “Share” icon.

Users can choose between sharing a specific app or their entire screen. This is similar to how screen sharing works on typical video-conferencing platforms like Google Meet and Zoom.

WhatsApp said the screen-sharing feature has started rolling out on Android, iOS, and Windows Desktop in a phased manner. That means you may not see the feature immediately but should soon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the platform, initially, introduced video calling for its users in November 2016.

Since then, the platform has consistently added features to enhance the user experience and meet evolving communication needs.