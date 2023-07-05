What to expect from Twitter rival, Threads

Instagram Threads, Twitter’s competitor set to launch on Thursday, July 6, is expected to fill the lapses created by the microblogging platform.

Threads will function similarly to Twitter, with text-based posts that can be liked, commented on, and shared, according to examples of screenshots on the App Store listing.

With the launch, Meta is seeking to take advantage of Twitter’s problems since Elon Musk took over the social media service last year.

A message on Threads’ in the app store noted it is “where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today, to what’ll be trending tomorrow.”

Here are what to expect

Followers

Threads will directly port users’ existing Instagram followers and the following list, eliminating the need to build a community from scratch.

Content

Threads will allow its users to follow and connect directly with their favourite creators and others who love the same things — or build loyal followers of your own to share your ideas, opinions, and creativity with the world.

Verification Badge

Meta, the parent company of Instagram Threads is likely to charge $14.99 as a monthly subscription for a blue tick verification for its app, and $11.99 for its web version.

Characters

Threads is closely connected with Instagram, and will likely experience similar character features of 125 caption characters, 150 characters for Bio, and 30 characters for user name.

Limits

Threads may likely not face reading limits but action limits of 500 actions a day (including following, unfollowing, and liking).