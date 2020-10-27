BusinessDay
“We see opportunities in accelerating, evolving our delivery and logistics business with tech ”

Ridwan Olalere, general manager, Uber Nigeria

Uber recently increased fares for rides in cities of operation across Nigeria. As cities reopen and movement restrictions continue to be eased, many people are wondering what Uber is doing to support drivers during the crisis. BusinessDay’s Jumoke Lawanson, shares excerpts of an interview with Ridwan Olalere, general manager, Uber Nigeria, where he details various…

