Ventures Platform, LASRIC draft seven health startups in fight against coronavirus

The seven were chosen from 500+ applicants who submitted applications over 6 days. Ventures Platform, and its judging panel that comprised members of the VP team, representatives of the Nigerian Center for medical practitioners, selected the top 33 projects and startups to move to the next stage. Due to the urgency of the COVID-19 pandemic, the top 33 were emailed to submit a video pitch and 15 projects were selected to pitch virtually to a panel of seasoned judges rather than in-person pitch.

Infodemics uses existing social hierarchies in a community to efficiently and effectively communicate health risks. It was founded by Nestor Inimgba. Wellahealth a digital triage bot that provides guidance based on Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guidelines and logs responses for follow up by public health as needed. The founder is Ikpeme Neto. MyServiceAgent – an AI-powered intelligent IVR system founded by Mayowa Ayodeji that can communicate with 100s to 1000s of callers simultaneously and intelligently and disseminate correct information from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as well as pass on the data to the NCDC to act on swiftly.

Innover Technologies – the startup founded by Okorie Tochukwu is committed to using technology to solve problems. Their solution for the project is named COVID-19 Nigeria.

CmapIT Analytics a GIS and Data Visualization software that helps to analyze geospatial data and its variables and also visualize it; data variables concerning the coronavirus outbreak and how it can be tracked & visualized so that predictions are accurate. It was founded by Abiri Oluwatosin Niyi.

Ventures Platform opened applications for their #COVID19InnovationChallenge to find, support, fund and grow products and services that could potentially help millions of Africans through this pandemic.

The 5-day Bootcamp is intended to help the selected founders and startups work with selected stakeholders to finalize solutions and launch. NCDC will give selected startups an accurate understanding of the real-time situation and will work with the startups to ensure they make the most impact possible.