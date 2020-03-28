Ventures Platform, LASRIC draft seven health startups in fight against coronavirus

Seven health startups have successfully made it through the #COVID19InnovationChallenge and have been selected by Ventures Platform and Lagos State Science and Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC) to develop solutions to mitigate the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
Wellvis Health offers solutions that promote primary care; by improving the health of the public through continuous access to personalized health information. It was founded by Wale Adeosun. Prunedge a technology company that develops innovative solutions to improve the efficiency of processes, the livelihood of people and aid decision making within organizations. It was founded by Joel Ogunsola.
Wellahealth a digital triage bot that provides guidance based on Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guidelines and logs responses for follow up by public health as needed. The founder is Ikpeme Neto. MyServiceAgent – an AI-powered intelligent IVR system founded by Mayowa Ayodeji that can communicate with 100s to 1000s of callers simultaneously and intelligently and disseminate correct information from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as well as pass on the data to the NCDC to act on swiftly.
Innover Technologies – the startup founded by Okorie Tochukwu is committed to using technology to solve problems. Their solution for the project is named COVID-19 Nigeria.
CmapIT Analytics a GIS and Data Visualization software that helps to analyze geospatial data and its variables and also visualize it; data variables concerning the coronavirus outbreak and how it can be tracked & visualized so that predictions are accurate. It was founded by Abiri Oluwatosin Niyi.
Ventures Platform opened applications for their #COVID19InnovationChallenge to find, support, fund and grow products and services that could potentially help millions of Africans through this pandemic.
The 5-day Bootcamp is intended to help the selected founders and startups work with selected stakeholders to finalize solutions and launch. NCDC will give selected startups an accurate understanding of the real-time situation and will work with the startups to ensure they make the most impact possible.
