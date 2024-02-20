Utiva to scale operations to 90 countries

Utiva has announced plans to expand its courses and training to students in over 90 countries.

It disclosed this in a statement after earning global accreditation from the American Council of Training and Development (ACTD).

“This accreditation from the ACTD enables us to offer courses and training to students in over 90 countries and positions us as a global brand, further solidifying our reputation as a top-tier provider of professional training programs worldwide,” the tech education firm noted.

The firm highlighted that the ACTD accreditation is highly sought after and respected in the industry and is awarded to programs that meet the standards set by the body.

Damilola Daniel, Head of Projects at Utiva, said of the certification, “We are honoured to receive this prestigious accreditation from ACTD. At Utiva, we are driven by a commitment to excellence and a dedication to preparing our students for success in the technology industry. This accreditation is a testament to our efforts and will enable us to enhance our practices further and better serve our students.”

Since it was founded in 2018, Utiva has graduated over 70,000 in over 19 countries.

“We believe that this accreditation will not only help us improve our practices but also elevate us to the level of our global partners, allowing us to continue providing best-in-class training and development services,” Daniel added.

The firm added that it has through its apprenticeship programs, talent placement, and global hiring initiatives helped individuals gain practical experience in the tech industry, facilitated job placements, and supported global companies in hiring top tech talent.