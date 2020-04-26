Using AI to improve sustainability at home on World Earth Day 2020

The implementation of artificial intelligence across sectors has proven to be a major contributor in helping industries meet their sustainability targets across the globe. On World Earth Day, LG Electronics (LG) highlights the contribution of this innovative technology, incorporated into home appliances, to help households commit to sustainable practices throughout the year.

AI-enabled systems are able to recognise trends to anticipate decision-making and provide more accurate, measured solutions. The advanced technology continues to evolve and enable better regulation of power supply and demand, whether it be as large scale as mass production sites, or as personal as within the home, through the simple use of a smartphone.

By incorporating machine learning technology into frequently used home appliances, LG makes AI home energy management convenient, while also putting power back into the hands of the consumers to monitor their energy consumption habits and determine how to adopt a measured approach to sustainability.

Centralised control with LG ThinQ

Providing an enriched smart home experience, LG introduced the LG ThinQ mobile app to provide more seamless management of all Wi-Fi enabled LG appliances from anywhere at any time. With the app, users can stay connected to the house via their smartphone to remotely control appliances on the go, offering a simple solution to switching off devices after you have left the home in a hurry or even monitoring the usage of these appliances while out of the house.

The advanced AI-based app provides personalised support in the form of Proactive Customer Care to inform users of potential problems before they occur, maximising product performance and operational lifespan with detailed guidance for keeping one’s appliances functioning optimally.

The LG ThinQ mobile app also provides helpful information on product features and functions and alerts the user with suggestions to carry out routine maintenance tasks of the appliance, such as running a cleaning cycle for a washing machine or changing the filter of an air purifier. In addition to ensuring the increased working lifespan of the product, this function is also designed to support a more environmentally conscious lifestyle by maintaining energy and water efficiency regularly.

Power and product efficiency to conserve energy

Incorporating innovative technologies at the heart of its products, LG aims to help consumers reduce costs, while also responsibly managing their impact on the environment.

Keeping energy consumption rate in mind, LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator has a built-in Inverter Linear Compressor, which can save energy up to 32percent, ensuring household energy saving. With the knock-on feature, the fridge illuminates the contents inside with two knocks which provides users the convenience of seeing what is in the fridge without opening the door, keeping the food fresher while preventing cold air loss. The user also has the freedom to operate key features such as Control Temperature, Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis and Hygiene Fresh+ Air Purifying for their refrigerator, from their smartphones. The uniquely designed refrigerator with Smart Care+, powered by LG ThinQ, also analyses usage patterns to deliver a more personalised service, further lowering energy costs and keeping food fresh longer by automatically setting the ideal temperature and entering power-saving mode when not in use.

The LG TurboWash 360, which won an Honoree Innovation Award at the CES 2020 Awards, uses the company’s Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD) technology to improve the efficiency of a wash cycle. By drawing on a vast amount of data collected, the AI DD machine enables finely-tuned washing patterns, automatically detecting the weight of laundry and accurately assessing fabric softness. This guarantees exceptional results every time, and reduces the occurrence of fabric damage by up to 18 percent, in an effort to prolong the lifespan of the user’s favorite items of clothing. With Smart Pairing, LG’s newest dryers on the other hand can connect wirelessly to LG washing machines to offer optimal drying cycles based on the wash cycle selected.

LG’s AI DD washing machines also ensure that the correct amount of detergent is being used in each case, along with the appropriate amount of water. This results in reduced wastage of water, energy, and detergent, all while saving the user money.

LG ThinQ technology incorporated into LG TVs can also work as a focal point to control all compatible smart devices within the home through simple voice commands. Using the intuitive Home Dashboard, users can adjust the temperature of the room, monitor air quality, check on laundry and much more, avoiding unnecessary power consumption in different rooms.

The use of AI to improve the eco-friendliness of its home appliances forms an integral part of LG’s wider corporate commitment to sustainability. In addition to enabling a smart home environment, LG Electronics has pledged to add higher value to customers’ lives and to contribute to the sustainable development of society.

The company has set corporate goals across its entire organisation to become more sustainable, with targets set in areas including designing intelligent living solutions and smarter appliances; developing green businesses in areas such as electric vehicles, and renewable energy; pursuing zero carbon emissions status; reducing the environmental impact of its products; promoting the circular economy; developing a sustainable supply chain; enabling a safe and healthy workplace; and contributing towards local communities.