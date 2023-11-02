US, UK, China – commit to AI safety pact at UK summit

Leaders from countries including the UK, the United States, and China have come together for the world’s inaugural summit on artificial intelligence (AI) safety, underscoring the “need for international action” on AI-related challenges.

The UK government initiated this two-day summit at Bletchley Park, located north of London, with a significant step: the publication of the “Bletchley Declaration.”

This declaration, bearing the signatures of 28 countries and the European Union, collectively acknowledges “the urgent need to understand and collectively manage potential risks through a new joint global effort to ensure AI is developed and deployed in a safe, responsible way for the benefit of the global community.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak described the declaration as a “landmark achievement,” while King Charles III, in a video message to the summit, stressed the necessity of international cooperation to address the “significant risks” associated with unchecked AI development, noting, “There is a clear imperative to ensure that this rapidly evolving technology remains safe and secure.”

UK Technology Minister Michelle Donelan remarked that the declaration represents a critical milestone in the global effort to confront the challenges posed by AI.

Plans by US and UK

Notably, this announcement closely followed the UK and the United States revealing their plans to establish their own institutes focused on assessing and mitigating the risks associated with rapidly advancing technology.

Frontier AI, exemplified by the latest AI models, offers glimpses into its potential yet simultaneously raises concerns ranging from job displacement and cyber threats to questions about human control over AI systems. The Bletchley Park summit, situated at the historic site where British codebreakers decrypted Nazi Germany’s “Enigma” code, emphasises discussions surrounding frontier AI.

Donelan described the event as a “historic moment in mankind’s history” and disclosed plans for two additional summits, scheduled to be held in South Korea in six months and in France next year.

However, reports suggest that some of London’s ambitions for the summit, such as launching a new regulatory body, may have been scaled back due to perceived tepid enthusiasm.

While the summit may not yield a blueprint for global legislation, Donelan emphasised its role in forging a path forward to enhance understanding and management of frontier AI’s risks.

Attendees

Notable attendees at the conference included Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and tech magnate Elon Musk. Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, praised the summit as “timely” and identified AI as an existential risk that demands attention and cooperation.

US Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a speech in London, urging the seizing of the moment to build a future where AI creates opportunities, advances equity, and safeguards rights.

Nevertheless, some observers expressed reservations about the summit’s potential outcomes, with concerns that it could amount to a mere “talking shop.”

Prior to the summit, G7 nations reached an agreement on a non-binding “code of conduct” for companies involved in advanced AI system development.

Meanwhile, Italian, German, and French ministers in Rome advocated for an “innovation-friendly approach” to AI regulation in Europe, calling for increased investment to compete with the United States and China in AI development.

China’s participation in the summit remained uncertain, given heightened tensions between China and Western nations and allegations of technological espionage. Reports indicated that the UK had extended an invitation to President Xi Jinping, signaling London’s eagerness for high-level representation from China.