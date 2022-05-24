Tunde Adeyemi emerges winner of DAAYTA 2022 final pitch competition

ARM, a Nigerian-based Asset Management group founded in 1994 has concluded the finalists pitch event of the Deji Ali Arm Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) 2022, announcing Tunde Adeyemi from D-Olivetti enterprise as the winner of the competition.

DAAYTA programme is a youth awards initiative founded in 2015 by ARM in honour of its founding CEO, Deji Ali, with the goal of providing support to young entrepreneurs with brilliant and innovative ideas that have a positive impact on people’s lives and the communities that surround them, according to ARM.

However, ARM disclosed that Tunde emerged the winner out of seven contestants to claim the N12 million at the finalist pitch event which was held on 8, April, 2022.

According to Tunde, D-Olivette is a social enterprise that is accelerating the advent of sustainable domestic biogas biodigester for clean cooking, electrification, and sustainable agriculture, adding that the enterprise is doing this through the provision of domestic biodigesters innovation exclusively designed to convert household, farm organic waste & biodegradable wastewater into fertilizer and biogas within ten (10) days.

Osahan Ogiemuda, Executive Director, ARM pensions, while speaking about the final competition, said, “I say big congratulations to the winner Tunde Adeyemi of D-Olivette Enterprise and all runners up. We believe that they all have what it takes to make a sustainable impact in their communities. I also appreciate the entire team and partners who have supported this initiative to ensure that we achieve our goal of enabling young entrepreneurs with innovative ideas to change the narrative in their various communities.”

Read also: Nigerian Grammy award winner launch NFT assets in Lagos

The organisers disclosed that the 2022 edition of the programme focused on start-ups with a minimum viable product (MVP) and at least one customer.

Similarly, ARM explained that 425 applications from start-up entrepreneurs were received and following a thorough screening process, the top 6 contestants were identified and chosen and they all made their pitches at the event in the hope of winning the N12 million grants.

Other finalists that participated in the final pitch completion were Emmanuel Ezenwere of Arone Energy, whose goal is to solve Nigeria’s long-term energy crisis with unreliable power supply and CO2 emissions from generators,

Onyinye Ogueg from myStash Technologies, a firm which helps Africans save and invest subconsciously through a save-as-you-spend/earn model.

Oluwatomisin Kolawole of Vinsighte Limited, whose solution is aimed at providing sight to those with blindness through a designed assistive reading solution called Visis.

Oluseyi Lukman Fadaiya of Celloop Limited, whose solution is a digital platform that recovers end of life battery cells and processes them for a second life usage.

Boluwatife Omotayo of Gamp Technology Limited whose business idea aims to provide ease of affordable service delivery to device consumers through OEMs;

Rasheed Aliu of Arleegreens Renewable Enterprise whose solution is the Green box – a cheaper solution that treats toilet human waste into odorless, and clean reusable water to be reused in these communities.

Meanwhile, the team of judges who delivered the judgment was Ndidi Nnoli-Edozien – an Angel investor, Kola Aina, founding Partner at Ventures Platform, an avid angel investor and mentor to startup founders, Sadiq Mohammed, Deputy Group CEO of ARM Group, Folashade Olusanya, a Partner at Jackson Etti & Edu, Victor Asemota, the Africa Partner for Alta Global Ventures, a US-based venture capital company, and Ina Alogwu, Digital Transformation Director ARM Group.

ARM also explained that it offers wealth creation solutions and opportunities through a unique blend of traditional asset management and alternative investment services to retail, high net worth, and institutional investors.

The firm stated that it currently manages total assets of approximately N1.6 trillion as at December 2021.