Threads becomes the fastest app to hit 1m users

Twitter rival Threads has broken the record of time taken for any big app to hit one million users in history.

Wealth, a business and technology analysis platform, compared the rate of user growth on the 5 big tech giant firms including Netflix, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and ChatGpt. The analysis concluded that, “Threads is growing at a pace never seen before.”

The analysis shows that it took the Netflix app three years and five (3.5) years to achieve one million users base. Twitter strives for two years before getting one million users on the app, and Instagram two months and five (2.5) days to achieve this same feat.

Also, it took Facebook and ChatGpt 10 months and five days to get this user base respectively

According to Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO and the founder of Threads, the app hits a total of 10 million sign up within seven hours of it’s launch.

The CEO later took to his official Threads handle yesterday to announce that the platform has hit 30 million users, which is less than 24 hours of it’s launch.

“Wow, 39 million sign ups as of this morning. Feels like the beginning of something special, but we have got a lot of work ahead to build up the app,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Wealth analysis also showed that Apart from ChatGpt, Zuckerberg’s owned apps are also in the list of the fastest apps to hit a million users compared to others on the list, with Instagram getting the followers in two months and five days, while Facebook achieved that in 10 months.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, has been building Threads for several months and has sought to recruit celebrity users who have abandoned Twitter in protest at Musk’s often erratic leadership.

The app offers a text-based version of the photo-sharing app Instagram designed for real-time updates and public conversations.