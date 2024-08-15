Ten biggest young tech experts in Nigeria

Nigeria’s tech landscape is rapidly evolving, with young, innovative minds driving the nation’s digital future. From groundbreaking fintech solutions to transformative startups, these tech experts have played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic growth and global tech prominence.

Here are ten of Nigeria’s most influential youth tech experts, whose contributions have significantly shaped the country’s digital ecosystem.

Olugbenga Agboola

Olugbenga Agboola is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Flutterwave. Before launching Flutterwave in 2016, Agboola developed fintech solutions at major tech companies and financial institutions such as PayPal and Standard Bank. Under his leadership, Flutterwave has grown into one of Africa’s most recognized tech firms, achieving unicorn status and leading the continent in fintech innovation.

Confidence Staveley

Confidence Staveley, a member of the Forbes Technology Council, is the founder of Cybersafe Foundation, an organisation dedicated to promoting digital access and cybersecurity awareness, particularly among women in Africa. She is also the author of “API Security for White Hat Hackers: Uncover Offensive Defense Strategies and Master Secure API Implementation.” Staveley is talented at simplifying complex cybersecurity concepts, making them accessible to a broader audience. Her efforts have earned her numerous awards, including the Cybersecurity Woman of the Year award in 2023.

Tayo Oviosu

Tayo Oviosu is the founder and CEO of Paga, a leading mobile payment platform in Nigeria with over 20 million users. Paga has been instrumental in driving financial inclusion by offering simple, accessible payment solutions for individuals and businesses. Oviosu’s contributions to fintech have significantly impacted Nigeria’s economy, enabling millions to participate in the digital economy and supporting the growth of small businesses nationwide.

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji co-founded two of Africa’s most successful tech companies: Andela and Flutterwave. Andela connects African software developers with global companies, while Flutterwave simplifies payments across the continent. Aboyeji’s vision has nurtured tech talent across Nigeria and attracted substantial global investment to Africa’s tech ecosystem. He is currently involved in Future Africa, a platform that provides capital, coaching, and community support to innovators solving Africa’s biggest challenges.

Maya Horgan Famodu

Maya Horgan Famodu is a Nigerian-American entrepreneur and the founder of Ingressive Capital, which launched in 2017 as a venture fund that supports African tech startups. She also founded Ingressive for Good, an NGO that offers training, talent placement, and scholarships to African talent. Famodu has been recognized in Forbes’s “Under 30 Technology” and was named one of “10 Inspiring Women Ruling Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem” in 2019. She is the youngest woman to launch a tech fund (on a solo mission) in Sub-Saharan Africa at age 25. In 2020, she doubled assets under management (AUM) from $5 million to $10 million- with backers that include Nigeria’s sovereign wealth fund, Michael Seibel of Y Combinator, Techstars, and others.

Sola Akinlade

Sola Akinlade, born and raised in Lagos, is the co-founder of Paystack, a digital payment platform that has transformed online payments in Africa. Alongside Ezra Olubi, Akinlade built Paystack into what is often called the “Stripe of Africa,” which was acquired by the real Stripe in 2020. For his contributions, Akinlade has been honoured as an Officer of the Order of the Niger.

Odunayo Eweniyi

Odunayo Eweniyi, from Oyo State, is the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of PiggyVest, a digital investment platform in Nigeria. With a background in Business Analysis and Operations, Eweniyi is the co-founder and GP of First Check Africa. This early-stage investment company invests in tech startups founded or co-founded by women in Africa.

Her leadership and activism have earned her numerous accolades, including the Forbes Woman Africa Technology and Innovation Award and the Future Awards Africa Prize in Technology.

Tito Ovia

Tito Ovia is a health tech entrepreneur and public health advocate dedicated to improving healthcare quality in Africa. She co-founded Helium Health, a Nigeria-based health tech company, where she served as the Head of Public Sector Growth. Before Helium Health, Ovia worked at the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency, collaborating with private and public stakeholders to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Honey Ogundeyi

Honey Ogundeyi founded Edukoya, an examination preparation platform launched in May 2021 to help students prepare for their exams. With a background in Internet and brand management, Ogundeyi has extensive experience in banking, telecoms, and business consulting. Her expertise in web commerce and online advertising has been instrumental in her mission to solve real-world problems through technology.

Ezra Olubi

Ezra Olubi is a Nigerian software engineer, co-founder, and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Paystack, a leading African fintech company. With Sola Akinlade, Olubi founded Paystack in 2015 to simplify online payments for businesses across Nigeria and Africa. His work has profoundly impacted the African fintech landscape, driving innovation and making digital transactions more accessible.