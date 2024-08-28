Telegram CEO taken to court for ‘potential’ indictment

Pavel Durov, the Russian-born billionaire and founder of Telegram, has been moved from police custody to court in France for questioning, potentially leading to an indictment, following his recent arrest at a Paris airport.

Media reports indicate that Durov left the anti-fraud office near Paris on Wednesday afternoon in a police vehicle. According to a CNN report on Wednesday, the Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that he will now undergo “initial questioning and possible indictment” in a French court.

Durov was arrested on Saturday at Le Bourget Airport in Paris under a warrant connected to Telegram’s alleged failure to moderate content. He is being investigated for several serious offences, including accusations that his platform has been used by fraudsters, drug traffickers, and those distributing child pornography.

Under French law, Durov was held in custody for up to 96 hours, the maximum period allowed before charges must be filed. Telegram, which Durov co-founded with his brother Nikolai in 2013, now boasts over 950 million users globally, according to Durov’s recent statement. The app is one of the most popular messaging platforms worldwide.

Telegram’s conversations are encrypted, which limits oversight by law enforcement agencies and even Telegram itself over user content.

Although free speech advocates have praised Telegram and have facilitated private communication in countries with oppressive regimes, critics argue that the platform has also become a hub for illegal activities, including coordination by the terrorists responsible for the November 2015 Paris attacks.

In a 2016 interview with CNN, Durov remarked, “You cannot make it safe against criminals and open for governments. It’s either secure or not secure.”