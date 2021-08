In the last one and half years, growth in Nigeria’s telecommunication industry has consecutively reported a slowdown to June 2021, thanks to the complexity around government SIM registration policy. The sector, which has the largest customer base by any industry in Nigeria, reported a growth of 5.90 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021,…

