Telecom subscribers face network downtime

Telecommunication subscribers are currently experiencing a network downtime, affecting their ability to access fast internet.

This network glitch began on Thursday, and industry sources have linked it to damaged fibre and external sabotage. “A fibre manhole of one of the operators was set ablaze along Lekki Epe Expressway,” one source said.

Network operators are currently working on fixing this downtime. “We are working on it. It is just a network downtime,” the source added.

However, Nigerians are voicing their frustration at their inability to access the internet properly. “My network is acting up,” Bunmi Adetola, a research analyst, told BusinessDay. “What is MTN doing this morning,” said Oladayo Adenubi, a financial analyst.

“Is it just me. My MTN network isn’t going,” Chisom Nwokwu tweeted on X. “Why is MTN network messy today of all days?,” Lola Okunrin tweeted.

“I just noticed that my MTN and Airtel network is down for no reason. Is it just me?” asked @isaaczara.

Some subscribers are alleging that using a VPN has helped their network quality and speed, especially for X. “Save yourself the stress, just use VPN,” @ Toriah__ tweeted.

Many of these subscribers are connecting the network glitch to the ongoing protest against bad governance which started on Thursday. However, industry sources stated it is unconnected. “More people will be online today, so why will we want to sabotage that.”

This is a developing story…