Telecom firm seeks approval to build 160km fibre infrastructure in Ekiti

A major telecommunications infrastructure provider has approached the Ekiti State government for approval to build 160 kilometre of fibre across the state.

Akin Oyebode, special adviser, Investment, Trade, and Innovation at Ekiti Government who made this known through a tweet on Tuesday said the development was a result of the state’s decision to reduce the charge for the right of way for fibre cables to N145 per linear square from N4500.

The 160km project means Ekiti is getting 160,000 million metre and 524,934.3 linear square which translates to over N76 million in revenue at N145 fee for the state if it approves the deal.

As of May, six states have complied with the agreement reached with Ali Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communication and digital economy to adopt the NEC-approved N145 Right of Way fee for one linear metre of fibre cables laid.

Ekiti State was the first to announce in May it was reverting to N145 from N4,500. Imo, Plateau, and Katsina states soon followed. Kaduna and Kwara States took a different turn, announcing a record zero and N1 fees, respectively.

