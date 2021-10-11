TECNO unveils advanced pro-camera Camon 18 in Nigeria

TECNO, the largest smartphone brand in Africa by share of the market, has released in Nigeria its latest CAMON range with the most improved camera features of any phone under the company so far.

Known as the CAMON 18 series, the new smartphone range includes CAMON 18 Premier, CAMON18P, and CAMON18.

The new CAMON 18 Premier brings together the best of the CAMON series, such as TAIVOS, Super Night Mode, Selfie Mode to combine with an all-new Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera, a 60X Hybrid Zoom and even more enhanced AI features for achieving professional videography. Featuring AMOLED screen with 120hz refresh rate makes every touch experience faster and smoother. Furthermore, TECNO’s CAMON 18 Premier with Low Blue Light Certification from TÜV Rheinland will provide consumers with the best eye care possible. Powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G96 chip and supported by a redesigned HiOS 8.0 showcase the CAMON series at what it does best, exceeding expectations once again to produce the best photos and videos that technology can offer.

“We always seek breakthroughs of product and technology to inspire our consumers to unlock the world of possibilities. The digital revolution with the rise of new generations brings the latest trend of film making through a smartphone device. The CAMON 18 Premier is the first TECNO product to take Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera technology innovations to create a brand-new experience for users. With “Stop At Nothing” as TECNO’s brand spirit, we aim to continually make breakthroughs in product and design innovations as we have delivered through CAMON 18 Series.” said Stephan Ha, General Manager of TECNO.

The CAMON 18 Premier’s rear camera comes with a 64MP main camera, a 12MP Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera with widened frame, and an 8MP periscope lens housed within a new elegant glowing and ceramic backing and a cleaner, tougher flat surface design.

The CAMON 18 Premier uses a 5X periscope lens and Galileo algorithm engine, which accesses multiple frames and gathers pixel information to enhance resolution and clarity. By combining the 5X optical zoom capability with up to 12X AI algorithm-based digital zoom, users can achieve an incredible 60X hybrid zoom and travel as far as the moon in photography, elevating smartphone astrophotography to spectacular levels.

CAMON18 series adopts a natural and flexible design language and interprets flowers and trees, natural breezes, and drizzles in the product design. At the same time, it advocates the most dynamic and energetic elegant fashion design sense, which is perfectly integrated into the urban language. The ceramic elements are added to our products to bring a new aesthetic perspective to the CAMON series and give the products more imagination.

Equipped with a MediaTek Helio G96 CPU with eight cores, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, the CAMON 18 Premier possesses multi-tasking ability like never before, empowering seamless integration of multiple apps. This incredible processing power, coupled with a 4750 mAh battery, comprehensively enhances user experience, resulting in a system with the ability to photograph, videography, network, and run games with remarkable smoothness. With TÜV Rheinland certifications for Safe Fast-charge Systems, CAMON 18 Premier supports 33W Flash Charging, attaining 50 percent charge in just 20 minutes and a full charge in 65 minutes.