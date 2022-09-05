TECNO resurrects 20th-century art in Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition

Piet Mondrian, a Dutch artist born in 1872, is regarded as one of the greatest artists of the 20th century and one of the pioneers of abstract art. He was so in love with abstract paintings he attributed them to a spiritual activity in this famous quote in 1914, “Art is higher than reality and has no direct relation to reality. to approach the spiritual in art, one will make as little use as possible of reality, because reality is opposed to the spiritual.”

As a result of his beliefs, Mondrian saw colours differently. In his paintings, he would always mix his own colours, never using the paint directly out of a tube. In view of this, his painting took a form of their own often conforming to his faith and religion which was rare in his time.

The Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition does not merely borrow the last name of an artist whose paintings revolutionised aesthetic principles in architecture, sculpture, canvas, etc, but it also attempts to pay homage to his doctrines.

Launched on 16 August 2022, at an art show, the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition brings the fireworks in exterior design. The phone box contains several smaller boxes containing items such as TECNO TWS sonic earbuds with a 50 hours Ultra-long lasting battery, a pair of cufflinks, a pocket square, phone accessories, and the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition.

Like the 20th century artist, the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian sets out to be different with its color mix and use of light. Competing phone brands that feature similar color-changing technologies would rely on Flourite AG glass. However, the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition features Polychromatic photoisomer technology. It is an innovation debuted by TECNO in January that uses the breakage and recovery effect of the chain of photosensitive molecular bonds under ultraviolet light, making colorless molecular groups become chromogenic and then revert to colorless. Through the technology, users can enjoy multi-color discoloration of mobile phones in different life scenarios.

For the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition to achieve this result, it has to go through 22 steps with the final product having the ability to change its color into multiple shades and also reverting back to being colorless. According to TECNO, the phone underwent 500 iterations until the resulting design was finalised. TECNO makes use of the dazzling colors brought by the changes of light and shadow, giving the mobile phone an artistic attribute.

In other words, when you take the Camon Pro 19 Mondrian edition out in the sun, it changes colour instantly, with the plain white background giving way to a colourful back cover. This design innovation earned the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition multiple awards such as the USA Muse design award and the A’ Design Award from Italy, an award that recognises the best design concepts and products.

The phone also features a dual-ring triple camera design that helps balance the camera and back panel aesthetic to create a seamless feeling. The metal double ring is perfectly integrated with the triple camera using anodizing process, bringing a sense of professional performance with the double ring and triple camera.

The camera has an incredible night mode feature that comes with a bright light which helps you capture everything without missing a thing. In addition, the device includes AI HDR technology that extends the dynamic range beyond what the camera’s sensors capture, allowing users to capture photos with a higher dynamic range, less noise, and sharper details.

The Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition has a 6.8-inch High Gamut Display+120Hz FHD screen with a super immersive display. The device is also a high-performance device that runs on HIOS 8.6 and the latest Android version 13, which allows for a wide range of user customization without rooting the mobile device. It has a peak brightness of 500 nits. With the device’s dark mode, the phone gives users more battery time and decreases blue light emission, decreasing eye strain on its 1080*2560 HD+ resolution screen.

TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is a mobile photography lover’s dream come through. With the flashlights, you’ll have clearer, brighter, and more appealing images with bursting colors, no matter how dark the environment is.

Users do not also have to worry about the battery as it comes with a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It also comes in a 256 GB+ 8 GB UFS 2.2 storage capacity.

The Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition sells at a retail price of N179,500. So, if you’re looking for a phone that can creatively serve you day and night, has a sleek design, and stands out, the TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is the one to get.