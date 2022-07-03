Tecno launches Camon 19, adds new features

TECNO, a global smartphone brand has launched its latest Camon 19 series, adding new features to enhance user experience.

At the launch event, the brand team in Lagos disclosed that the Camon 19 series was designed not only for it’s unique features but also in a fashionable style which drive the theme of the day “fashion meets tech”

Vincent Uzoegbu, the PR manager for TECNO West Africa during his opening remarks said, “TECNO is the brand of the people. To us, we are not just making smartphones, we are making companions, best friends for our consumers, devices that make their lives easier and help them achieve their goals.”

Jack Guo, general manager of TECNO while speaking about the CAMON 19 disclosed that the new series is in line with the brands commitment to go beyond innovation, design and technology aimed at enhancing user experience.

“The TECNO CAMON 19 series is the answer for consumers around the world who are seeking a premium smartphone that combines style and performance with an elevated photographic experience.” We’re very proud to introduce the TECNO CAMON 19 series, which continues to reinforce TECNO’s commitment to exploring more possibilities in the fusion of technology, innovation, and design.”

According to the brand, Camon 19 stands out from its predecessors with its unique Super night portrait mode, adding that Its sensor and lens work together to turn portraits taken in low-light conditions into ones that are bright, contrast, and sharp while also removing visual artefacts.

“With its industry-first 64MP main camera and an RGBW sensor/glass lens co-developed with Samsung, the CAMON 19 Pro’s super night camera sets new standards for accurately capturing bright, clear images and portraits in less-than-optimal lighting situations. This is accomplished by employing a sensor system that mimics the focus of a human eye and allows for exceptional light processing, along with a glass lens that increases the light intake by more than 208 percent and significantly increases the brightness of the image,” TECNO stated.

Meanwhile, many influencers attended the occasion, making it memorable while the TECNO team disclosed that it will be rolled out to different stores soonest.