TECNO joins league of foldable smartphones with Phantom V Fold

TECNO, a mobile technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents, has unveiled its latest technological breakthrough, the TECNO Phantom V Fold.

The event which took place on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, shall forever be etched in the memory of all present, as TECNO introduced their latest flagship device, the Phantom V Fold, at The Library, amidst a spectacle filled with interactive experiences that offered attendees a glimpse into the soul of the device, without having to rely on second-hand accounts.

On a night of great significance, celebrities, industry titans, and other blue-blood converged to witness the dawn of a new era in smartphone technology, The Phantom V Fold launch was a momentous occasion, attended by the entertainment industry’s cream and other notable personalities from various fields. Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-money, and his artist brother Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo (KCee) were present. TECNO spared no expense in ensuring the launch was an unforgettable experience, teeming with innumerable firsts.

Attai Oguche, the brands Marketing Manager, took the audience through the essentials of the new device, and one thing that caught the attention of the fact that the new Phantom V Fold can be folded about 200,000 times, and there will be no crease, unlike the other devices in the same category.

According to the company, this device can fold from left to right and is the first foldable device. In addition, “the Phantom V Fold boasts a generous 6.42-inch AMOLED cover display with a resolution of 1080x2550px and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Once you unfold the device, you will be greeted by a stunningly expansive 7.85-inch primary display perfect for immersive gaming and productivity.” The Phantom V Fold’s large battery can keep you powered up for hours. This revolutionary device will make waves in the world of mobile technology.

To give all attendees a great experience, the classic event was hosted by Bovi. He provided class-act entertainment for all who attended as he steered the event through the different parts. Extraordinary moves from the BMNT dance crew. All of these led the audience through a journey that culminated in unfolding the Phantom V Fold.