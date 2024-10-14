Tech seen driving Africa’s transformation, growth

CWG Plc, a technology solutions company providing services across Africa has identified the role of technology in driving Africa’s transformation and growth.

The company through brainchild Texcellence 3.0. Conference held in Lagos with the theme ‘Revealing Tomorrow’ highlighted the role of technology as a cornerstone of nation building, emphasizing transformation as a journey without a final destination.

The CWG brought together leading innovators, tech visionaries, and disruptors to chart Africa’s digital future.

CWG CEO Adewale Adeyipo set an ambitious tone with his opening keynote. He highlighted the role of technology as a cornerstone of nation building, emphasizing “transformation is a journey without a final destination.”

Adewale Adeyipo, chief executive officer, CWG in his welcome address echoed the Company’s commitment to pushing boundaries and harnessing emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, 5G, and IoT to fuel Africa’s growth and prosperity.

A key highlight was the session by Fredrik Haren, renowned as the Creativity Explorer, who led an engaging discussion on “Revealing Tomorrow.” His message centered on the pivotal role of creativity in navigating a rapidly evolving tech landscape. “Your creativity reveals your tomorrow,” Haren said, inspiring attendees to think outside the box in shaping Africa’s digital journey.

Bode Abifarin, COO of Strata, session on fintech innovation, exploring how disruptors like Opay and Flutterwave are transforming financial services through AI and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Karl Olutokun Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, who explored the transformation from telecommunications to technology companies (Telco to TechCo) and it is potential to power Nigeria towards a $1 trillion economy.

His forward-thinking perspective aligned with CWG’s efforts to build robust digital infrastructure for the future.

David Gowu, CEO of Inngen, tackled one of the most critical issues of our time—the impact of AI on the workforce. He assured the audience that AI would not eliminate jobs but rather enhance human capabilities, creating a more skilled and efficient workforce.

Collaborating for Africa’s Digital Future Texcellence 3.0 was not just about innovation; it was about collaboration. The “Investment Synergy: Driving Financial Inclusion and Innovation in Africa” panel brought together experts like Dotun Olowoporoku (Ventures Platform), Anton Panayotov (CEO, Alaric Securities), and Nikola Rogatchev (Bulgarian Association for Parking and Sustainable Urban Mobility), discussing how strategic investments can drive financial inclusion and economic growth.

Further sessions focused on how financial institutions are evolving to stay ahead in the digital economy. Thought leaders from Wema Bank, FirstBank, and Redhat shared insights on the critical steps they are taking to meet the challenges of digital transformation, reinforcing CWG’s role as a leader in shaping the future of Africa’s financial landscape.

The theme of collaboration extended into the “Collaborative Innovation: Shaping Africa’s Tomorrow Economy” panel, which featured influential figures from NITDA, Galaxy Backbone, and the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications.

They emphasized the importance of cross-sector partnerships in accelerating Africa’s digital progress—an ethos championed by CWG throughout the conference.

