Tech reigns as study reveals top performing investments

A new study by ApeX, a multichain trading platform, has ranked the best-performing investment options between 2020 and 2024, with tech stocks dominating the lead.

The report disclosed that from 2020 to 2024, Bitcoin remained the most expensive investment, with its price increasing nearly fourfold, while other tech stocks like Meta, Microsoft, Google, and Apple demonstrated steady growth.

ApeX analysed the price performance of various investment options from 2020 to 2024 to identify the best-performing assets based on price change.

The data was collected from Yahoo Finance, a reliable source for financial and stock market data, and includes stocks, real estate in Dubai, and commodities such as gold. The percentage change in price from 2020 to 2024 was calculated for each asset, and this metric was used to rank the assets based on their relative price increase over the five-year period.

“The past few years have highlighted the importance of diversifying investments across different sectors, especially as certain assets experience volatile swings while others offer steady, more predictable growth,” a spokesperson from ApeX commented on the study.

“For investors, understanding the underlying drivers of an asset’s performance, whether driven by technological innovation, market cycles, or broader economic shifts, is key to navigating such fluctuations. As always, staying informed and adaptable is the best strategy to safeguard long-term gains, especially in unpredictable markets,” the study disclosed.

Solana ranks first, with a 4,622 percent (or more than 46 times) increase from $4.93 in 2020 to $233.00 in 2024. After peaking in 2021, its price dropped in 2023 but rebounded strongly in 2024, demonstrating the volatility and growth potential of the cryptocurrency market.

Binance Coin ranks second, with its price increasing almost 19 times from 2020 to 2024. After experiencing a price drop in 2023, it rebounded strongly, nearly doubling in value in 2024, reflecting the fluctuating but strong growth of Binance Coin in the crypto market.

Ethereum ranks third, with an increase of nearly eight folds. After a peak in 2021, Ethereum’s price dropped significantly in 2022 and 2023, and by 2024, its price had halved compared to its 2021 high, reflecting the fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin is fourth, with a solid 239.85 percent increase from $28,949.40 in 2020 to $98,383.50 in 2024. While it had a strong surge in 2021, the price then experienced a dip in 2022 and 2023. By 2024, it regained momentum, reaching its highest point since its peak year, showcasing Bitcoin’s enduring appeal despite market corrections.

Meta takes fifth place, with a 124.53 percent price increase in four years. Meta saw steady growth, peaking in 2021 before a sharp decline in 2022. However, the company bounced back in 2023 and 2024, reflecting the resilience of the tech sector and Meta’s ongoing transformation toward the metaverse.

Microsoft ranks sixth, with a 101.23 percent increase. Despite a dip in 2022, Microsoft saw steady growth overall, benefiting from its leadership in cloud computing and AI advancements. The company’s innovation helped it maintain solid, long-term value in a fluctuating market.

Google is seventh, with a 98.17 percent increase from $87.63 in 2020 to $173.66 in 2024. Google’s growth remained steady, with a strong 2021 performance, followed by a small dip in 2022 and 2023. Its price bounced back in 2024, reflecting investor confidence in its dominant digital advertising position and ongoing AI advancements.

AeroVironment ranks eighth, with a 96.37 percent increase from $99.81 in 2020 to $196.00 in 2024. The company showed consistent growth, particularly due to its strong position in the defense and aerospace sectors. While its price fluctuated slightly, it experienced steady upward momentum, especially in the last two years.

Apple takes ninth place, with an 86.71 percent increase in four years. Apple saw steady growth with occasional dips, reflecting its solid market position. With consistent product innovation and its dominance in the tech space, Apple remains a reliable performer, though its gains were more moderate compared to other assets.

BAE Systems rounds out the top ten, with an 86.61 percent increase from $672.80 in 2020 to $1,255.50 in 2024. Despite fluctuations, BAE Systems showed steady growth, particularly benefiting from increased demand in defense and aerospace markets.

