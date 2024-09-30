Talent drain threatens telecom sector growth — NCC

Talent is the lifeblood of innovation and development, and the loss of skilled professionals is a major setback for the telecoms industry, Aminu Maida, the executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has disclosed.

This is as he tasked telecommunication firms with collaborating with academia to bridge the skills gap and curb the brain drain in the sector. The EVC made this call during his keynote address at the Telecom Sector Sustainability Forum (TSSF 5.0), which was themed ‘Mitigating the Effects of Talent Exodus and its Impact on the Growth of Nigeria’s Telecommunications Industry’ and organised by Business Remarks.

Telecoms contributed about 13.5 percent to Nigeria’s GDP in 2023. However, a global demand for tech talent is leaving vacuums in the industry, threatening its sustainability. Quoting a report from the Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Maida noted that over 500 software engineers and more than 2,000 trained telecom professionals left the country in 2022 alone.

He said, “Professionals, especially in the tech sector, seek environments where they feel valued, engaged, and given the freedom to explore new ideas. Offering remote work options, continuous learning opportunities, and collaborative spaces where creativity is encouraged will make the local telecom sector more appealing to professionals who might otherwise seek opportunities abroad.”

During 2023’s Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo, Gbenga Adebayo, the chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria, said, “We are losing a lot of our best and the brightest to ‘Japa syndrome.’ But you can’t blame the people because, as a country, we have not provided enough social guarantees to keep these young ones here.”

According to Maida of NCC, telecom companies must now invest in regular upskilling and reskilling initiatives to retain their existing talents.

“By offering employees opportunities for professional development, companies not only enhance their workforce’s competencies but also provide incentives for talent to stay, knowing they have a pathway to career advancement within their current organisation,” he said.

The EVC also noted that there is a need to ensure a steady flow of skilled professionals, and telecom operators must engage and partner with universities, technical schools, and training institutes to create tailored programs designed to equip graduates with industry-relevant skills.

He stated that this strategy will help fill the talent gap and create a pipeline of young, ambitious professionals eager to build their careers in Nigeria. “By pooling resources, the telecom sector can create an ecosystem that nurtures talent at all stages, from entry-level to experienced professionals, and aligns with global standards,” he added.

Bukola Olanrewaju, TSSF 5.0 Convener, further highlighted the need to address the underlying factors that encourage brain drain. “By addressing the underlying factors… and by fostering a conducive environment for talent development and retention, we can mitigate the effects of this to create a more sustainable, attractive, resilient, and prosperous industry,” she stated.

