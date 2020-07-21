SSA gets localised ‘Think with Google’ to help organisations improve online visibility

Think with Google, a service that provides data and insights for organisations and marketers in better decision-making while seeking visibility online has launched its Sub-Saharan Africa website – thinkwithgoogle.com/ssa – that will help users across the continent get the locally relevant insights required.

“Think with Google Sub-Saharan Africa walks alongside marketers and business leaders as they deal with the challenges of a rapidly changing marketplace” said Asha Patel, Head of Google SMB Marketing for Sub-Saharan Africa. “It provides data, a deeper understanding and perspectives specifically crafted for marketers and business people in the region.”

Think with Google features insights and case studies from African organisations and marketers working with Google. These include a case study on how Multichoice a large African entertainment brand drove watch time on its YouTube channel up 238 percent by offering content free. Another features how Kenya’s KCB Bank drove a change in consumer behaviour – from online betting to saving money – using an ad campaign. There is also a piece on Nigerian e-commerce giant Jumia adopting machine learning to optimise its bidding process for Google Ads, which led to a 48 percent increase in conversion rate, 2.4 percent fall in cost per acquisition, and 52 percent growth in conversions, according to a statement by Google.

The service aims to help marketers stay abreast of the rapidly changing environment, and provides the data and insights they need to drive better decision-making, Patel says. The website also intends to inspire marketers to think in different ways about the brands they represent, the ways in which they communicate with their consumers, and to help them come to grips with the latest digital marketing tools that are available.

Think with Google launched in 2013 as ‘Think Insights’ in a bid to give marketers insights into consumer and cultural trends based on Google’s huge bank of data. Today, Think with Google is a resource hub for marketers across the globe, and houses a number of international sites with information targeted specifically for marketers in those areas, including Asia Pacific, Benelux, Middle East North Africa and now, Sub-Saharan Africa.