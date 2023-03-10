Samsung’s Galaxy A14 offers top innovation for less

Samsung has announced the new Galaxy A14 with latest innovation, which is more technologically advanced than the previous series.

According to the company, this latest Galaxy series comes with a large screen, an awesome camera and all the essentials needed to stay connected, with a seamless means of ownership.

“The new product delivers a special performance from its connectivity and design to give its users an overall amazing mobile experience at a great value. The Galaxy A14 features the tried and tested Galaxy signature design identity with a refined and polished camera deck.

“The flat, linear camera housing seamlessly blends into the uni-body frame to complete the visually appealing silhouette. With a laser pattern back cover, the phone comes in beautiful colours that include light green, black and silver1,” Samsung stated.

The company said that the Galaxy A14 screen has a wider and sharper display with a 6.6 FHD+ large display2, high resolution for immersive viewing which is an improvement on the Galaxy A13 which had a 6.5” HD+ display.

For the camera, pictures are captured with details by the triple-lens camera supported by the upgraded selfie camera3.

“The 50MP main camera ensures that every detail comes alive in high resolution and you can snap the best of yourself with the 13MP selfie camera.”

Users can also get a wider perspective and details using the 2MP Ultra Wide Camera or when they capture the tiniest details, up-close and crisp with the 2MP Macro Camera.

Speaking on the storage facility, the company said the new series has 4GB of memory and 64GB and also has a 128GB storage which can run more apps and save more documents. It also gives 1TB of extra storage when users slide in a microSD card4.

Galaxy A14 has a 5000mAh capacity longer-lasting battery5 which runs strong for two days on a single charge according to the smartphone company while also providing 2 OS updates and Security Maintenance Release to maximise user experience with the latest features and high security.

Samsung said, “The Galaxy A14 was developed with environmentally friendly materials including recycled plastic, which was used for the device’s various components. Furthermore, its accessories were made with bio-based TPU. A minimalist approach was applied to the product packaging, which was made using recycled paper to also reduce CO2 emission during delivery.”

Meanwhile, the Samsung Flex Pay offers the opportunity for users to pay as low as N7000 monthly to own a Samsung A14 Device and Pay Small small over 3-12 months Instalments and the screen repair is as low as N16,000

The Galaxy A14 will be widely available in carriers and retailers, in either 64GB or 128GB storage options at a recommended retail price of N116,900 and N126,900 respectively effective from March 2023.