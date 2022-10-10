Samsung tackles cost of glass repair in new Galaxy A04s

Last week, Samsung released its latest A series, Galaxy A04s, with particular focus at cementing its position on the low-budget end of the smartphone market in Nigeria.

Buying the smartphone also means that consumers won’t need to break the bank to replace the glass in case it cracks. Glass replacement cost N12,500 and it is the cheapest in the market at the moment.

‘The Eagle’ as the Galaxy A04s is called according to the company, is a commitment to safety, convenience, and affordability. It is the first smartphone device from the company that takes the name of a unique bird.

“People want a device that is convenient, safe and affordable. They want a device that is a one-stop shop to enjoy watching movies, playing games and be productive at the same time. The Galaxy A04s speaks to these needs,” said Charlie Lee, Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria.

The phone is a significant upgrade compared to the Galaxy A04. The upgrade includes a faster display and a more modern System on a Chip (SoC) than the Galaxy A04. It also has an additional rear-facing camera.

The entry-level smartphone comes with a few advantages such as a 50 MP primary camera paired with dual 2MP sensors for calculating depth of field and macro information. There is also a 5MP front-facing camera within a Waterdrop notch above the phone’s 6.5-inch display. This ensures crystal clear selfie pictures.

To achieve its clarity, the Galaxy A04s relies on a PLS LCD panel that operates at 1,600 x 720 pixels with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

To ensure consumers don’t have to worry about using their phones all day, the Galaxy A04s comes with 5,000mAh capacity. That is also a capacity for 90 hours of music playback or browsing the Web (over WiFi) for 21 hours. While there is no fast-charging, the charging is done over USB-C.

The smartphone is packed with 4G/64 GB and 4G/128GB storage variants expandable to 1TB and runs on a One UI Core 4.

The recommended retail price for 4+64GB is N96,000 and 4+128GB is N103,000. However, consumers have the opportunity to pay in installments through the Samsung Pay-Small-Small scheme called FlexPay. The scheme allows consumers to pay over a period of 3 to 12 months starting with as low as N11,000.

“The introduction of the Galaxy A04s promises to improve the position of Samsung in the mass market segment of the mobile phone market especially with its price positioning,” said Chika Nnadozie, HOD Marketing, Samsung Nigeria.