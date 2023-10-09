REVIEW: Infinix Zero 30 pushes for top of mid-range devices with unique cameras

The mid-range smartphone market has welcomed innovative devices since the beginning of the year, but users constantly search for the next best thing. Most of the cameras on the devices, for example, on many of the new devices are still distant from the functionalities and quality many consumers, especially those who need to create online content, expect from professional cameras.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G which was released in September 2023, makes a very strong case for perfection. It not only attempts to bridge the gap between professional and smartphone cameras, but it also adds very interesting innovation to the mix.

Think about the times you tried to take a picture or video of someone or an object with your back camera and wished you were part of the picture or video. But you couldn’t be in the picture, because of the limitations of your smartphone camera.

Read also: Why Nigerians are buying more headphones despite inflation

The Infinix Zero 30 removes that limitation. The dual camera feature allows the user to record with both the front and back camera at the same time. There is no mid-range smartphone that offers this capability yet, which makes the Infinix Zero 30 a candidate for the top of the market. The rear camera has also been fitted with OIS and EIS stabilisation support that eliminates blurry outcomes and ensures you can get clear and steady quality videos even while you are walking or riding a bike.

This makes the phone suitable for taking pictures on the go, especially, for content creators that may need to capture a scene or an incident as quickly as possible. The 108MP camera and 13MP ultrawide camera deliver clear and true-to-colour quality videos with dynamic range. You can use it for every time of day, including at night. And even without a ring light at night, you will get a good-quality picture.

Another remarkable feature of the camera is the 3x lossless zoom that crops into the 108MP image. The lossless zoom means the lens can zoom to three times the widest focal length number. The main camera mode is called “AI Cam” and it stays the same whether you have AI switched on or off.

For users who want to add professional touches to their videos or pictures, there is the Pro mode where you can adjust exposure, shutter, ISO, white balance, autofocus, and metering modes. There is no option to shoot raw images or JPEGs, but in the standard camera mode (AI Cam) you can switch to the 108MP. camera.

The Infinix Zero 30 is carefully designed. It has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. This means there is a big screen space, with a 6.7-inch display, and a 3D curved design on all sides of the phone, projecting a sleek feel and making it ideal for gamers and movie lovers. It also comes with drop-resistance Corning Gorilla glass at the front and back of the phone/It can survive a fall from your table without breaking. But do not try to throw it down from a storey building. However, when you succeed in breaking the glass, there is a one-year warranty that allows the engineers at Carlcare to fix it for you.

The 6.7-inch screen on the Infinix Zero 30 is DCI-P3 rated with 10-bit colour. DCI-P3, also known as P3 or Display P3, stands for Digital Cinema Initiatives – Protocol 3 and is a colour space, or set of colours, created by the Digital Camera Initiatives (DCI) and Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineer (SMPTE) in an attempt to standardise the colours used in the film industry.

The phone comes with 950nits peak brightness ensuring a decent viewing even outdoors under direct sunlight and a 144Hz refresh rate which is the best for gaming phones. The actually allows you to switch the refresh rate of the panel between three options – 69Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz. There is also the option to automatically switch the refresh rate on the basis of the use case.

Read also: itel Unveils flagship itel S23+ smartphone in Nigeria with MTN and Google

The Infinix Zero 30 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset with an octa-core CPU (four 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 super core and four 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 performance cores) and an Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The Dimensity chipset ensures multitasking is carried out fairly easily and with up to 21GB RAM (12GB built-in + 9GB extended RAM) at the user’s disposal there is little chance of facing performance issues irrespective of the number of apps open at a single session.

The smartphone features a 5000MAH long-lasting in-built battery that can last up to 102 hours. There is an IP53 water and dust protection rating, and a thin screen protector comes pre-installed. The phone comes in a box which contains other items such as the USB cable, USB earphones, 68W charger, as well as a TPU case. It is available in retail shops across the country at N318,800.