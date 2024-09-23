Proten Tech unveils IT solutions for business growth

Proten Technologies, an innovative IT solutions firm, has launched a suite of new products designed to help businesses achieve sustainable growth.

In a statement seen by BusinessDay, the company’s latest offerings are tailored to address the evolving needs of organizations across various industries.

“Proten Technologies offers a comprehensive range of services, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and digital transformation. These solutions are designed to help businesses enhance their operational efficiency, improve security, and remain competitive in an increasingly interconnected world,” it added.

Ope Onaboye, the chairman of Proten Technologies said the company represents a bold new chapter in the journey to deliver top-tier technological solutions that empower businesses to succeed.

“Our mission is to help businesses leverage innovative technology to foster growth, improve operational efficiency, and enhance sustainability in a rapidly evolving digital landscape,” Onaboye added.

In addition to its core services, Proten Technologies excels in custom software development to enhance productivity and drive business growth. The company’s digital transformation consulting services guide businesses through strategically adopting new technologies, ensuring they stay ahead of industry trends and challenges.

“At Proten Technologies, we are committed to providing innovative, high-quality solutions that help businesses achieve their goals,” said Deborah Yemi-Oladayo, executive director of Proten Technologies. “We understand that the digital landscape is constantly changing, and we’re excited to offer services that not only keep businesses ahead of the curve but also unlock new opportunities for sustainable business growth.”

With a dedicated team of professionals and a commitment to continuous innovation, Proten Technologies ensures that organisations can successfully navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.