OpenAI’s new CEO to quit over no evidence on Altman’s wrongdoing

Emmett Shear, the newly appointed CEO of OpenAI has threatened to resign if the board cannot communicate why it sacked Sam Altman, the co-founder and former CEO of the company who was removed on Friday.

Shear has been CEO of OpenAI for less than 48 hours and has already joined a negotiation to bring back Altman as CEO of the company, as per Bloomberg.

The company is facing an internal turmoil as 750 out of 770 employees have also threatened to quit and join Altman who is on the wings to take up a CEO position to lead a new AI research team at Microsoft. They would prefer the reinstatement of Altman as CEO of OpenAI.

Some members of the board are pushing for the return of Altman.

“Many sources tell me fruitful negotiations are taking place now between Sam Altman side (he has a crew of well known outside tech pals helping) and the board side, who are repped by @adamdangelo and interim CEO @eshear,” Kara Swisher, a US tech journalist and author of the book Burn Book: A Tech Love Story.