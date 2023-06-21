Open Capital appoints Nathalie Gogue-Ebo as Partner

Open Capital, an African-focused consulting and financial advisory firm, aiding businesses, investors, development partners, and the public sector in strategic planning and successful execution has appointed Nathalie Gogue-Ebo as a new partner.

Nathalie, alongside Annie Roberts, Andreas Zeller, and Neil Wood, becomes the fourth Partner at Open Capital, responsible for overseeing the mission, impact, and a team of more than 150 across 7 country offices in Africa.

“We are thrilled to announce Nathalie’s election and couldn’t think of a better fit for our Partnership. She brings deep experience across Africa, including both Anglo and Francophone markets, and has a true

passion for our mission to transform Africa and develop our team into Africa’s next business leaders,” said Andreas Zeller and Annie Roberts, Open Capital’s Co-CEOs.

“She lives Open Capital’s values and her election to Partner will give us an even broader ability to grow in West Africa and in key practice areas such as agribusiness, climate, gender smart approaches, and more,” the Co-CEOs said.

Having garnered 15 years of global management consulting experience, Nathalie, originally from Togo, joined Open Capital in 2019. She has worked across 20 countries, including 15 African nations.

In 2019, Nathalie led Open Capital’s expansion in West Africa, first in Nigeria and then to Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Ghana. Under her leadership, the West Africa offices have grown to over 30 full-time teams with strong experience across 100 engagements in the Anglophone and Francophone markets.

Nathalie also leads the Gender Smart Approaches practice, where she has served as a thought partner to many global organisations that support Africa’s women-led gender-smart businesses.

She was instrumental in securing $420 million in funding for Open Capital, specializing in agriculture, energy access, and investment readiness. She actively participates in the Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs and global conferences on behalf of Open Capital at several global convenings.

Nathalie has previous experience at Monitor Deloitte in the US, where she provided advice to U.S. Fortune 500 companies and prominent donor agencies. Later, she worked as an Associate Partner at Sahel Consulting in Africa, focusing on strategies and programs to enhance Africa’s agriculture sector. Nathalie holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, along with Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Industrial Engineering from Université du Québec, Trois-Rivières, and the Georgia Institute of Technology, she is fluent in both English and French.

“I am elated to join Andreas, Annie, and Neil as partners at Open Capital. Four years ago, I made the decision to join the firm because its mission and culture strongly resonated with me; these same reasons drove me to join the Partnership. I am excited about our future and the continued impact we can have in supporting African businesses to grow and address the continent’s most pressing challenges around food security, women economic empowerment, and climate.” said Nathalie.