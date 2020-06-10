Opeke, Bukar, five others join board of FintechNGR

The Fintech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR) has announced the appointment of Funke Opeke, CEO of MainOne, Kyari Bukar, co-founder of Trans Sahara Investment Corporation; and five others as board members of the advocacy platform.

In a statement BusinessDay received, FintechNGR said the appointments were in line with the association’s three-year strategic plan (2019-2020) aimed at strengthening the capacity to become more relevant in the financial services industry. Among the strategies are the restructuring of its secretariat and establishing new and sustainable funding sources for the association and for the fintech industry.

Other members of the board include Segun Aina, currently the President of FintechNGR and African Fintech Network, as well as chairman of Odua Investment Co.; Tunde Lemo, chairman Flutterwave, Lambert Capital and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Mary Uduak, acting Director-General, Securities & Exchange Commission; John Obaro, CEO SystemSpecs Remita Limited; and Bola Adesola, Snr Vice Chairman, Africa, Standard Chartered Bank, and co-Vice Chair, United Nations Global Compact.

Founded in 2017, FintechNGR was established to foster an ecosystem that supports all stakeholders to achieve a thriving and growing Nigerian fintech industry and to make Nigeria one of the world’s leading markets for fintech innovation and investment. The new members of the board are expected to provide necessary oversight, guidance, and support and work with the Governing Council towards the attainment of the objectives of the association.

“The addition of these eminent and accomplished personalities and industry leaders will no doubt propel the growth and increased relevance of the association,” said Segun Aina in a statement.

The development also means that Aina and John Obaro would vacate their previous positions as President of the Association and member of the Governing Council respectively.

“I am honoured to serve as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Fintech Association of Nigeria and look forward to the opportunity to add value to the organisation along with other distinguished professionals of high repute,” Opeke said.

The Fintech Association of Nigeria currently has 130 corporate members including several incumbent and startup fintech companies; 15 deposit money banks (DMBs); tech-focused private equity firms; other professional bodies, universities, and associations; major law firms and media houses.