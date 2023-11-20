Okadabooks to shut online book store over ‘insurmountable’ challenges

Okadabooks, an online community of writers and readers, is shutting down its virtual book store due challenges described as “insurmountable”.

A statement posted online by the platform notes that the closure will be effective from 30 November.

Read also: Nigeria lost $82.7m to internet shutdown in 2022 – Report

“This has not been an easy choice. We’ve explored various avenues to keep our virtual bookshelves alive, but, unfortunately, the challenges we face are insurmountable,” the company noted in the statement.

Details later…