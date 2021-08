The Nigerian tech ecosystem is sitting on edge over a new NITDA Act proposing to include startups among companies and enterprises remitting a 1 percent levy of the profit before tax to the National Information Technology Development Fund (NITDEF). The bill will also empower NITDA to fix licensing and authorisation charges, collect fees and penalties…

