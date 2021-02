Tired of waiting for the economy to get better many of Nigeria’s middle-class population are leaving to greener pastures in Canada, UK, and Australia. However, for those who decide to stay, survival is a battle of the wits. It is a struggle to shore up personal income and escape the widening poverty net that has…

