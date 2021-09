The Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS) has announced Nigerian fintech company Flutterwave, as a principal sponsor, holding in Cairo Egypt from November 16th to 17th, 2021. Flutterwave is a global payments technology company that helps businesses worldwide expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through its platform that enables cross-border transactions via one Application…

