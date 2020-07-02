BusinessDay
Nigeria Telecoms  subscribers soar over 189mn in Q1 2020

Telecoms active subscribers on voice  increased to 189,282,796 in Q1 2020, representing a 2.48 percent increase from 184,699,409 recorded in Q4,2019. National Bureau of Statistics report reveals.

This also represent over 94 percent of the Nigeria population.

Similarly, a total of 136,203,231 subscribers were active on internet as against 126,078,999 in Q4 2019  and 116,310,154 in Q1 2019. “This represented 8.03 percent growth in internet subscriptions Quarter on  Quarter and 17.10 percent Year on Year”.

According to the report, Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per State in the period, closely followed by Ogun and Kano States respectively while Bayelsa and Ekiti States have the least number of subscribers.

Similarly, Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active internet per State in Q1 2020 and closely followed by Kano and Ogun States respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi  States have the least number of subscribers.

“MTN has the highest share of voice subscription, this is closely followed by AIRTEL, GLO, EMTS and others  respectively. Similarly, MTN has the highest share of internet subscription and followed by GLO, AIRTEL, EMTS and Others”.

