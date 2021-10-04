Nigeria Innovation Summit gets stakeholders support

The Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS) 2021, the virtual edition, will be held on Tuesday, October 5 and Wednesday, October 6 2021 from 11a.m-1pm daily, and has received the support of important industry stakeholders.

The participating partner organizations include the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Sterling Bank, The International Society for Professional Innovation Management (ISPIM), IdentityPass and The Nest Innovation Technology Park.

The two-days event will address the theme: ‘Charting a New Economic Path Through Technology, Innovation & Entrepreneurship’, with the keynote speech by The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO NCC, Umar Garba Danbatta.

“This year’s Summit is going to be unique. Apart from keynote presentations, panel discussion and innovation showcase, we are introducing the Nigeria Innovations Experience Talks (NiX Talks), which is expert insights On Emerging Technologies, Interviews, and new technologies unveiling,” Tony Ajah, Programme Director of NIS said.

NIS is an annual event that brings together stakeholders from different sectors of Nigeria’s economy to share ideas, trends, opportunities around technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship development in Nigeria and has been in inception for six years.

Through previous editions, the NIS has attracted over 5,000 delegates, 100 speakers and panellists, 50 tertiary institutions and research centres, 25 government ministries and agencies, delegates from 27 states of the federation, over 50 sponsors and partners, 25 countries in attendance, over 60 innovation awards recipients, and scores of media coverage and stories.

There will be presentations from the DG/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Tony Bailetti, Chair of the board, Nigeria-Canada Trade & Investment Group, I.O. Abereijo, Director, Institute for Entrepreneurship and Development Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Stephen Oluwatobi, Board Chair, Hebron Startup Lab at Covenant University, Erigbe Patience Ajirioghene, Director, Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and General Studies, Mountain Top University.

Other key speakers will include Lanre Ogungbe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) IdentityPass, Johnny Enagwolor, Co-founder Treepz, Ola Adio, Co-founder/CEO, InnStrat, Bola Lawal, Co-founder/CEO, ScholarX, Olivia Onyemaobi, CEO PadUp Creations and Ifeanyi Ossai, Founder/CEO of CribMD.

“There is also the Nigeria Innovation Awards 2021, where we will recognize companies, organisations, institutions, and innovators that have embraced innovation to move Nigeria forward through their products and services”, Tony said.

The NIS is on a mission to promoting innovation in Nigeria, driving growth through Entrepreneurship and Innovation in startups, and small and medium enterprises, Fintech and Banking Innovation, Mobile and Telecommunication Technologies, Innovations in Healthcare, Agritech and Innovation, EdTech, Cybersecurity, Smart Cities, Greentech, Energy Technologies and the Environment among others.