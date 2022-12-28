Netcore Cloud commits to enabling firms grow marketing tech in Nigeria

Netcore Cloud, a martech company with AI/ML-powered marketing technology, has pledged commitment to ensure that businesses take advantage of its technological solutions to scale up their operations.

The company said it has been growing the adoption of marketing technology in Nigeria by revolutionising how marketing and product teams engage with customers.

Speaking at the 25th-anniversary celebration of the company held in Lagos recently with the theme ‘Meet the Stars,’ Nisham Chhabra, African Regional Vice President of Netcore Cloud, said the company began operations in 1977 with a mission to empower brands to deliver a highly personalised and exceptional customer experience services.

He said, Netcore Cloud has set the pace in the evolution and adoption of AI-powered marketing technology in Nigeria and globally.

“Netcore Cloud is the number one marketing technology platform globally. We have connected many brands with their customers in an effective and efficient way. In our 25 years of operations, we have witnessed unprecedented growth and our client base has grown,” Chhabra said.

Chhabra listed some of the clients using its technological solution to scale up their operations and were given awards during the event to include Access Bank, Wema Bank, First Bank of Nigeria, Ecobank, UBA, FCMB and Sterling Bank.

According to Chhabra, others include Stanbic IBTC, Wakanow, Interswitch, Gokada, and Konga.

On his part, Saket Kumar Jha, chief revenue officer of Netcore Cloud, gave an account of how the company had grown to become a successful brand in Nigeria.

He said the Netcore Nigeria team had continued to uphold the company’s tenets of fostering strong networks and building strong partnerships, which has helped position it as a first-choice Martech platform for engaging with customers.

“In essence, if you use any of the top banks in Nigeria, it’s almost certain that you are receiving correspondence from your bank via the Netcore Cloud platform,” he said.

Edirin Abamwa, CEO of Axon Analytics Limited, one of the subsidiaries of Netcore Cloud said that Netcore cloud has a mutually beneficial arrangement with various brands.

“As a business, we have a win-win policy for all our customers and staff. The brands we work with, win by having a platform that responds to their customers’ needs instantly, Netcore as a company wins when our clients are able to satisfy its customers. We will continue to champion the adoption of Martech solutions in Nigeria at all times,” he said.