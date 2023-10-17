NerdzFactory partners LSETF to train youths in tech skills

NerdzFactory Company, a Lagos-based social innovation firm has partnered with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and the United States African Development Foundation (USADF), to train youths, aged 18 to 35, on essential skills to meet the demands of the digital landscape.

“This collaboration will birth a fully funded Design and Digital Marketing School Program, to empower young individuals with both workplace and life skills, providing them with the exposure necessary to kickstart their careers in the tech industry and beyond,” according to Ade’ Olowojoba, the Founding Partner of NerdzFactory Company.

The program offers a 100 percent tuition scholarship, hands-on training in Graphics and Product Design, comprehensive Digital Marketing training, Soft Skills Development, Certification, Training allowance, Internship and job placement, Mentorship, Business Support, and much more. Don’t miss this opportunity to equip yourself for success in the digital age.

NerdzFactory Company is focused on enhancing human capital outcomes and business processes with the mission of creating global prosperity. Through its Design and Digital Marketing School program, it presents young people in Lagos with the unique opportunity to be equipped with digital skills and positioned for emerging opportunities globally.

Read also: Consumers take lead in fintech innovations

“This program is of great significance to us as it aligns with our mission to empower individuals, businesses, and institutions to unlock prosperity,” Olowojoba said. “It also plays a crucial role in our strategic plan to intentionally foster opportunities for young people to collaborate and excel, all while cultivating a pool of top-tier talent for both local and global markets.”

The 7-week program, which started Monday, October 9, 2023, ends November 24, 2023, and will provide young individuals with essential workplace skills and life skills, ensuring their readiness for thriving careers in the ever-evolving tech sector and various other fields,” Olowojoba said.