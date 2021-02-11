National digital innovations, enterpreneurship centre will provide many benefits to Nigerians – Dr Pantami
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has disclosed that the National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre would provide Nigeria many benefits that would transform the nation’s economy into innovation and entrepreneurship driven economy. The Minister made the disclosure on Thursday at the groundbreaking ceremony of the centre, located at the…
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.