N75bn licence fee, frequency shortage, threaten 5G rollout in Nigeria

Nigeria will struggle to launch a fifth-generation (5G) network in 2022, due to the high cost of the licence fee and the unavailability of sufficient frequencies to power commercial deployment of the technology, according to sources familiar with the matter.

At a meeting with stakeholders this month, Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC), informed operators that the 5G operating licence would cost them between N75 billion to N100 billion for the ten-year licence.

BusinessDay understands that the NCC has not yet made the fee official but is making considerations in view of the high cost of the spectrum for the technology.

”At N75 billion, the implication is that operators would have to include N7.5 billion in their annual budgets every year for the next ten years to settle the licence fee, ” says Olusola Teniola, former President of Association of Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ATCON).

The 5G launch is also struggling due to the shortage of adequate frequencies in the relevant band for 5G and at the last check, Nigeria had just 200G of available bandwidth and it will require 100G for each license for the launch of 5G. So NCC will need between 400-500GHz.

The 5G spectrum refers to the radio frequencies that carry data from user equipment to cellular base stations to the data’s endpoint. The 5G frequency bands for 5G networks come in two sets. Frequency range 1 (FR1) is from 450 MHz to 6GHz, which includes the LTE frequency range. Frequency range 2 (FR2) is from 24.25 GHz to 52.6 GHz. The sub-6 GHz range is the name for FR1 and the mmWave spectrum is the name for FR2.

In May 2021, the NCC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)with Nigerian Communication Satellite (NigComSat) Limited to facilitate the release of a contiguous bandwidth in one of the most suitable frequency spectrum bands for early deployment of 5G in Nigeria.

Following the signing of the MoU, the two government agencies discussed on how to relocate the NG-1R satellite of NigComSat to the standard C-band 300MHz (3.5GHz-3.9GHz) portion of the band, which is considered more suitable in terms of satellite service offering because of the advantage of cheaper terminal devices for end-user. Such relocation leaves the non-standard C-band 400MHz (3.5GHz-3.9GHz) portion of the band for 5G use while the cost of relocating the NG-1R will then be offset from the proceeds of the auction of the 5G spectrum.

BusinessDay learnt that NCC and NigComSat have yet to agree on the way forward. NCC is said to be currently negotiating with NigComSat to release some frequencies to it but it is unclear how progressed this negotiation is, sources say. The commission has already secured the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) which is expected to speed up the negotiation with NigComSat.