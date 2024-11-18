MTN to partner with satellite service providers to improve connectivity

Ralph Mupita, CEO of MTN Group.

Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO, has announced that MTN will partner with low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite providers to bring internet connectivity into rural areas.

“To keep customers and businesses connected at all times, we’re going to have to embrace satellite as an additional technology form,” he said.

Known for high-speed internet even in areas where terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure such as fibre and mobile broadband are difficult and expensive to deploy, satellite connectivity has become more prominent in Africa with the likes of Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Mupita noted that MTN was carrying out proof of concepts with a number of LEO satellite operators for possible partnerships.

“We are exploring several, and actually some of them we’re happy to be resellers through our enterprise business to some of our customers in specific countries,” he added.

He added that MTN is aware of the challenges of having to compete as a fixed and wireless operator.

However, he noted that the group is making efforts combat these challenges.

“We’re very aware of the challenges of having to compete as a fixed and wireless operator with LEO satellites over time, so we’re arranging ourselves to be able to sure proof our businesses in our key markets,” Mupita said.

Commenting on the regulatory landscape, he advocated for same treatment of LEO operators as well as Manos.

He said, “LEO operators should be treated the same as terrestrial operators such as ourselves, subjected to the same regulatory requirements whether it’s around data privacy, data transport, localisation and access to spectrum.”

Our ask is that there just be a level playing ground.”

