Moniepoint leads $3m seed funding in Payday

Payday, a pan-African neobank issuing global currency accounts to Africans, has announced a $3 million seed round to fuel its “future of work” initiative through borderless payment alternatives in major currencies.

The oversubscribed seed investment was led by Moniepoint Inc, with participation from HoaQ, DFS Lab’s Stellar Africa Fund, Ingressive Capital Fund II, and angel investors – Dare Okoudjou Founder and CEO of MFS Africa and Tola Onayemi CEO of Norabase. They join follow-on investors Techstars, Angels Touch, Ingressive Capital & Now Venture Partners. Along with existing investors Ethos VC, Magic Fund, Ventures Platform, Voltron Capital, and others.

This brings Payday’s total investment to date to $5.1 million, following a $2 million+ pre-seed round in 2021. In an oversubscribed round, the new capital raised will be deployed to secure operational licensing in the United Kingdom and Canada, while building out operations in the United Kingdom, where the company has recently been incorporated.

Funding will also be used to boost talent acquisition as the startup’s team complement expands from 35 to 50 employees, as Payday looks to further fuel the future of work through borderless payment alternatives in major currencies. The round also sees the expansion of the co-founding team with the addition of Elijah Kingson – Payday’s current CPO who previously led product design for Premium and subscription products at British-Lithuanian neobank, Revolut. Yvonne Obike, the company’s current COO, has also joined the co-founding team. Her work with Nigeria’s Bank of Industry saw her drive MSME growth, societal rehabilitation, economic recovery, and development to local, national, and international stakeholders. The team has also brought on board former Goldman Sachs and Expedia Product Manager, Sean Udeke as Head of products.

Favour Ori, CEO and Founder of Payday said, “We’re thrilled that this round of funding will lay the foundation for the continued growth of our platform as we expand our services to a wider audience. This investment represents a significant milestone for our company and we are grateful for the trust and commitment shown by our investors both existing and new.”

“We’re amped to scale our platform and reach more Africans, not only on the continent but around the world. Our passion for empowering individuals and businesses with convenient and secure payment solutions is tangible, and we believe that this funding will allow us to do so on an even greater scale”.

Launched in June 2021, Payday, the first Rwandan company in history to join Techstars, was developed to support African remote workers, freelancers, and digital professionals with frictionless, borderless payments, enabling global payment processing from over 130 countries. The startup permits those on the continent and in the diaspora, to send and receive money in USD, GBP, Euros, and 20 other currencies, allowing Africans to work remotely for international organisations, and be paid and withdraw money in the currency of their choice regardless of location.

Currently operational in Nigeria, Rwanda, and the UK, Payday offers its 330,000+ users virtual Visa and Mastercards, which can quickly be generated using the Payday App. Onboarding 100,000+ new users a month and processing an average of 40,000 transactions per day, Payday processes several million in USD per day as a result of its increasing user base. In February 2023, Payday became a payment partner for Starlink, operated by SpaceX, which now enables Nigerian and Rwandan citizens to purchase Starlink routers seamlessly.

Tosin Eniolorunda, CEO of Moniepoint Inc shared, “At Moniepoint, we’re excited about the unique things Favour and the team are doing with Payday. Personally, I connect deeply with his drive, technical depth, and desire to execute. The urge to encourage that fire inspired us to want to be a part of this.”

“More important is the alignment in our goal to provide financial happiness by addressing key payment pain points – Moniepoint with merchants and Payday with individuals. We see a potential to leverage their infrastructure to further deepen our suite of financial services for merchants, and we’re looking forward to all that’s to come,” Eniolorunda said.