MoMo, LSSBI team up to ease tax collection in states

MoMo PSB has partnered with the Leadership Strategy Sustainability Business Innovation (LSSBI) Advisory to enhance financial inclusion and streamline tax payments in Ekiti, Nasarawa, and Rivers states.

According to a statement, the MoMo will become the official payment platform for taxpayers in the states, enabling easy and convenient payments via the USSD code *5229#.

The partnering companies noted that the partnership aims to boost compliance, drive revenue development, and promote financial autonomy in marginalised communities.

Read also: Competing for global wallets: Tax growth and capital formation

Financial inclusion in Nigeria rose to 74 percent in 2023 from 68 percent in 2020, according to the 2023 Enhancing Financial Inclusion and Access (EFInA) Access to Finance (A2F) Survey.

“With this initiative, MoMo PSB reaffirms its commitment to providing accessible and user-friendly financial services to all Nigerians, particularly the unbanked and underbanked populations. The launch of the USSD code *5229# demonstrates MoMo PSB’s dedication to expanding financial inclusion and promoting digital payments,” MoMo said.

The collaboration is part of a broader initiative to empower citizens with financial autonomy, encourage saving, and promote responsible money management. After the rollouts in Ekiti, Rivers, and Nasarawa, MoMo, and LSSBI noted that they aim to expand the initiative nationwide.