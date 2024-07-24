Meta deletes 63,000 Nigerian Instagram accounts scamming people

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has deleted 63,000 Nigerian Instagram accounts targeting people with financial sextortion scams.

The removed accounts include a coordinated network of around 2,500 accounts. The firm revealed this in a report titled, ‘Combating Financial Sextortion Scams From Nigeria.’ Meta stated that financial sextortion is a horrific crime that can have devastating consequences.

The tech giant highlighted that it removed a set of Facebook accounts, Pages, and Groups run by Yahoo Boys under its Dangerous Organisations and Individuals policy.