Meet the new CEOs of NCC, NIGCOCOMSAT and NIPOST

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Postmaster General of the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) and the CEO of Nigeria Communication Satellite Limited (NigComSat).

The new appointment, according to Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Spokesman, is part of the new appointments made across multiple agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

Here are things to know about the new CEOs

Aminu Maida – The new Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)

Aminu Maida has been appointed as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Prior to this role, he served as the Executive Director of Technology and Operations at Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS). Maida possesses a 15-year career spanning Fintech, Telecoms, and Enterprise Technology. He worked as the chief technological officer (CTO) at Arca Payments Network, a Senior Manager at Cisco Systems UK, and a Network Design Consultant at EE in the UK.

He holds academic qualifications, including an MEng in Information Systems Engineering from Imperial College London, a PhD in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Bath, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Entrepreneurship (FinTech Pathway) from Cambridge Judge Business School.

Nkechi Egerton-Idehen – The new MD/CEO of NIGCOCOMSAT

Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, with over 17 years of tech sector experience, was appointed as MD/CEO of NIGCOCOMSAT, succeeding Tukur Mohammed Lawal Funtua.

She has a strong background in sales and sales team management at global firms like Ericsson, Nokia-Siemens, and Meta, with a focus on Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Her academic journey includes an Electronics Engineering degree from the University of Nigeria, an MBA from the University of Warwick (UK), and certifications from Harvard Business School, Yale School of Management, and Colombia Business School.

Nkechi has held numerous senior roles, excelling in strategy, sales, marketing, and fostering startup success. She is also an author, angel investor, and strategic advisor.

Tola Odeyemi – The new Postmaster General / CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST)

Tola Odeyemi was appointed by the President as the Postmaster General / CEO, to replace Sunday Adepoju.

Odeyemi is a Public Policy Professional with a background in Electrical and Systems Engineering.

She has demonstrated competence in the deployment of technology to accomplish policy/regulatory requirements and formulation of technology policy.

With over 15 years in the technology policy space, she has a proven track record of success in supervising technical teams and ensuring the execution of core objectives within the set organisation.

Odeyemi has extensive policy implementation advisory expertise in both government and private sector-led strategic implementation of frameworks for Public Sector, Technology projects, and Infrastructure financing.