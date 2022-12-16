MediaTek unveils latest chipset to power 5G smartphones

MediaTek has launched its flagship processor, the Dimensity 9000 chipset technology to power next-generation 5G smartphones in Nigeria.

MediaTek describes Dimensity 9000 as the world’s first smartphone chip built on the ultra-efficient TMSC N4 (4nm-class) production process. It offers incredible computing performance, gaming, imaging, multimedia, and connectivity innovations.

The chip technology offers an all-around exceptional experience and its 18-bit HDR-ISP design gives users the opportunity to capture video on three cameras simultaneously. Its APU-ISP fusion delivers unparalleled capture speeds and image quality while also ensuring exceptional power efficiency.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 will also enhance the experience of gamers. This is possible through MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technologies which ensure users can enjoy long-lasting, smooth gameplay without connection drops, FPS jitter, input misses, or gameplay hiccups. The speeds of the Arm Cortex-X2 CPU and Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics engine raise the gaming experience to the next level.

“The Dimensity 9000 marks a turning point for MediaTek by demonstrating our rise to the exceptional with a genuine 5G smartphone chip. This chip indicates a new stage in innovation for MediaTek and the Dimensity family,” says Rami Osman, Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing at MediaTek Middle East and Africa. The chip delivers a number of industry firsts and a comprehensive range of capabilities for the most discerning tech enthusiasts.

Other features of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 include: MediaTek Imagiq 790 which is the world’s first to support 320MP on smartphones, and the world’s first to support simultaneous triple camera 18-bit HDR video recording. The powerful 9Gpixel/s ISP also supports 4K HDR Video + AI noise reduction that enables the highest quality results even in extreme low-light conditions.

It also features 3GPP Release-16 5G Modem. The integrated 5G modem amplifies sub-6GHz performance up to 7Gbps downlink using 3CC Carrier Aggregation (300MHz). It also features the world’s first R16 UL enhancement and continues MediaTek’s dual SIM leadership with new 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) support. The modem also integrates the new MediaTek 5G UltraSave 2.0 power-saving enhancement suite for improved efficiency.

The MediaTek MiraVision 790 can support the latest 144Hz WQHD+ displays or super-fast 180Hz Full HD+ displays, while optimising power efficiency with MediaTek’s Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology. Furthermore, MediaTek’s latest Wi-Fi Display technology can support up to 4K60 HDR10+ video.