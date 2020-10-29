BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Mastercard’s SME solution to enable touchless payments, virtual cards for small businesses

Mastercard

Mastercard has released a sleuth of payment solutions that it expects will enable small and medium scale enterprises in Nigeria to enhance the service experiences of their customers. The SME-in-a-Box solution is powered by Mastercard’s payment technologies and that of its fintech partners, including onboarding technology provider Signzy and Mastercard’s network of tap on phone…

