Mastercard’s SME solution to enable touchless payments, virtual cards for small businesses

Mastercard has released a sleuth of payment solutions that it expects will enable small and medium scale enterprises in Nigeria to enhance the service experiences of their customers. The SME-in-a-Box solution is powered by Mastercard’s payment technologies and that of its fintech partners, including onboarding technology provider Signzy and Mastercard’s network of tap on phone…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE