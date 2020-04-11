MainOne boosts fight against Covid-19 with connectivity to Lagos Command Centres

MainOne, West Africa’s leading connectivity, and data centre solutions provider is partnering the Lagos State government and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to help curtail the COVID-19 spread in the state. The company is enabling the COVID-19 Command Centre and isolation facilities with high-speed connectivity infrastructure to facilitate effective monitoring, communication and response, as its contribution to Lagos State’s efforts to fight the pandemic.

MainOne’s CSR solution will ensure that the state government, health officials and doctors on the frontline s battling the pandemic are well connected with each other and to the rest of the world. This is being achieved via the provision of high-speed internet access as well as managed wi-fi services to the five isolation and command centres spread across Lagos; Yaba, Ikeja, Gbagada, Lagos Island and Ikoyi, in addition to the state’s Command Centre.

The Command Centre plays a critical role in enabling the government monitor the spread of the disease, using algorithms, data analytics and surveys to localize the spread and update stakeholders on the current COVID-19 situation in Nigeria. The enhanced connectivity will provide a platform for exchanging up-to-date scientific findings and knowledge on the disease with colleagues around the world, positioning Nigeria as partners in the global fight against the pandemic.

Speaking on the company’s COVID-19 intervention, Funmike Olayera, sales manager, public sector, MainOne, said, “We understand that our healthcare centres are our first line of defence. We appreciate the work the health care workers, the State Government and the NCDC are putting in to ensure we curtail the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

“As a communications company, we understand how critical technology is to solve the world’s challenges and we are happy to partner with Lagos State Government to keep Nigerians safe. For these reasons, we will continue to do our part in supporting the Government effort to stop the spread of the virus in the country and ensure any infected Nigerians are properly cared for.”